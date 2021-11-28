BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:BRSD opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.20. BrandShield Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.