BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:BRSD opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.20. BrandShield Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
