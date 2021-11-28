Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BREZ. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,032,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

