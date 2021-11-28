BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.67

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 83151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.
The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
