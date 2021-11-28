BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.67

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 83151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BRF by 1,919.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BRF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BRF by 61,939.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,723 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 15.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BRF by 30.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

