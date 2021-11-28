Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report $434.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $431.69 million to $439.70 million. CDK Global posted sales of $406.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 64.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 472,120 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 546,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,951. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

