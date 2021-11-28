Brokerages Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post sales of $274.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.55 million. Criteo reported sales of $253.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $913.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $903.64 million to $920.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $989.26 million, with estimates ranging from $969.02 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 366.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Criteo by 48.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,993,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Criteo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 390,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the second quarter worth approximately $16,640,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.