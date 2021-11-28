Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.18 Million

Brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report sales of $233.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.69 million and the highest is $242.00 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $200.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $894.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $886.83 million to $903.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $986.38 million, with estimates ranging from $904.87 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $259,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,162. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

