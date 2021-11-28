Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.47. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.14. 3,402,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,486. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

