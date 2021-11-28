Brokerages Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.30 Million

Analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce sales of $133.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.40 million and the lowest is $133.20 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $134.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $656.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.71 million to $659.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $730.41 million, with estimates ranging from $713.80 million to $747.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on QNST. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 199,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,184. The company has a market capitalization of $843.46 million, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,164 shares of company stock worth $2,395,997. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

