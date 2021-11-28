Brokerages Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Target Price at $29.75

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

