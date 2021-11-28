Brokerages Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target at $48.10

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $138,435,000 after purchasing an additional 131,021 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after purchasing an additional 693,810 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 395,122 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. 624,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

