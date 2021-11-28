Brokerages Set Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) PT at €96.93

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €96.93 ($110.15).

DAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

DAI stock traded down €5.22 ($5.93) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €83.16 ($94.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,383,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €77.25. Daimler has a 12 month low of €54.82 ($62.30) and a 12 month high of €91.63 ($104.13). The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

