Brokerages Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) PT at GBX 383.33

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday.

MAB stock opened at GBX 235.40 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.11. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 498.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

