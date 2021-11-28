Brokerages Set Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Target Price at €136.63

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($155.26).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of WAF traded down €0.60 ($0.68) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €134.00 ($152.27). The company had a trading volume of 5,605 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €136.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €138.90. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($174.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

