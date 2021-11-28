Brokerages Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target at $34.53

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:SAVE traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 9,926,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 622,832 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

