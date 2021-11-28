Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3038 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable has a dividend payout ratio of -762.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -762.5%.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $36.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Renewable stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

