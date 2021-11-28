Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.304 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:BEP opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

