Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3038 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$46.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$41.88 and a 52-week high of C$63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.68 billion and a PE ratio of -46.82.

BEP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

