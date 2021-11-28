Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BRTHY stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $47.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

