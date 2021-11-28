Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BRTHY stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $47.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

