BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of BRP from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. BRP has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BRP by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 89,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in BRP by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.