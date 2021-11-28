BSCPAD Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.76 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $147.57 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00003620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00099059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.65 or 0.07499110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,533.40 or 1.00327863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

