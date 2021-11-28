BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post sales of $32.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $130.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $153.80 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

BTRS opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.17. BTRS has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

In other BTRS news, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,895.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

