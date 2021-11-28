Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.43. 2,197,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,318. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

