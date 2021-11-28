Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $3,827,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $2,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

