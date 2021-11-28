BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after acquiring an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $49.35 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

