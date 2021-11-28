Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce sales of $431.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.30 million and the lowest is $426.40 million. Cable One reported sales of $336.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $29.51 on Friday, hitting $1,843.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,039. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,805.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,872.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

