Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 389,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $298.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

