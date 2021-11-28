Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 124,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $48.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

