Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $122.44 and a one year high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

