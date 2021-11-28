Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 189.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

SHV stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

