Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 24,936 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,936 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $104.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $82.28 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.91.

