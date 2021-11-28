Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 684 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 151.0% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $62.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

