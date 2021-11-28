Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TSE CFW opened at C$5.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.83 million and a PE ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.81. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$17.00.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,370,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,545,606.69. Also, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Insiders have sold 756,200 shares of company stock worth $3,693,856 in the last ninety days.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

