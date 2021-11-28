California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $492.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

