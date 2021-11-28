California State Teachers Retirement System Has $616,000 Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of The Hackett Group worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $629.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.