California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of ChromaDex worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. ChromaDex Co. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

