California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $237,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $296,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $856.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.14 and a beta of 0.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $500,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.