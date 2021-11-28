California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 15.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 16.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $128.51 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.23 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.31.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 50.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $161,777.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,687 shares of company stock worth $2,734,288. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

