California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,043 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of MasterCraft Boat worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCFT stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $527.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.15. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

