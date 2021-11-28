California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,672 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 12.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 1,010.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $494.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

