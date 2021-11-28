Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CATC stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.75.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.