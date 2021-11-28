Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 683 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 61.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 78.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

