Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $123.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.86 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average is $179.98.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

