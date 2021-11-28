Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,399 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.81 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

