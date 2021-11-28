Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,083 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,083 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $260.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $249.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

