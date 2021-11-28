Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,715 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,715 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 3.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $28,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after buying an additional 788,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,527,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,216,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $779,281,000 after buying an additional 317,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,231,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 117.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.