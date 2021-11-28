Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON MBH opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.65) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of £120.54 million and a PE ratio of 17.82. Michelmersh Brick has a 1 year low of GBX 109.15 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 167 ($2.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, insider Paula Hay Plumb bought 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

