Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

CDPYF stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDPYF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

