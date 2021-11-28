Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. 4,197,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.