Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 5,250.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,552,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NUGS opened at $0.03 on Friday. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

