Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 5,250.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,552,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NUGS opened at $0.03 on Friday. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
