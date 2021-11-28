Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.82

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €179.82 ($204.34) and traded as high as €206.90 ($235.11). Capgemini shares last traded at €205.70 ($233.75), with a volume of 224,041 shares traded.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

